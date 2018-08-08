Hope to the Rescue clothing giveaway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local non-profit is helping the community this week with free clothing before school starts.

Hope to the Rescue is spending two days handing out clothing, shoes, accessories or anything else that is needed to go back to school for free at the Masonic Temple. Director, Cheryl Coles, said she enjoys helping the community get prepared to head back to school.

“Anything that is needed to go back to school, we’re handing out away free today,” explained Coles. “I love to help make sure everybody has everything they need to go back to school.”

Hope to the Rescue had a couple extra helping hands with their giveaway. Employees from Job and Family Services are helping distribute in the community and the organization, Rally Up, brought in free door prizes, toys, crafts and face painting to entertain the children. CEO, Frieda Hardy, said she is grateful to be given the opportunity to join the clothing giveaway.

“They’re one of the organizations that does far much more than just a school clothing drive,” said Hardy. “They help the community a lot, they help a lot of youth and to us, that’s what we’re all about is helping our youth.”

To receive items for back to school, all you need to do is bring an ID with you on August 9th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.