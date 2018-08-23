Hospice of Central Ohio opens a Zanesville office

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Hospice of Central Ohio opened their Zanesville office on Thursday.

They held a ribbon cutting to signify they are here to better serve the members of the community. Opening a local office will provide better patient care, allow them to have quicker response, and for their staff to be able to have a home base. President and CEO, Kerry Hamilton, said there are many people here that need their help, so they’re happy to finally be in a position to do so.

“Part of our purpose for being here is to try to reach all those other patients who don’t get help,” explained Hamilton. “It allows us to be able to have our staff be conveniently located so that they can respond quickly, efficiently, and effectively.”

Hamilton said it’s been a two year long process to open the new office. It will primarily be for administrative purposes. Program Director, Sheila Everett, said she’s excited to be able to serve their patients quicker.

“We bring another non-profit hospice choice to the community. It’s where I call home and I am very happy that we have this choice,” said Everett. “I think just even more support for the community and to be a presence here and to show that we are here and we want to support the community.”

Hamilton said they have recently partnered with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They’re opening a new inpatient unit in the near future.