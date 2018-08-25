ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Have you ever wanted a place to buy fresh vegetables and Bloody Mary mix at the same time?

Well Huston Farms at the Zanesville Farmer’s Market is where you can do just that. They pick and produce multiple selections of vegetables and melons, and they even have different canned goods like salsa, ketchups and purees. Picker and seller Daisy Beale said there’s one thing that definitely sets them apart…

“Our samples. A lot of people come up and you just ask them if they’d like to taste a sample and they instantly like the product,” Beale said.

Beale said the most popular items are their pizza sauce, salsa and Bloody Mary mix, as well as their cantaloupe and sweet corn, but her personal favorite is the ketchup. Beale said an eccentric local farmer’s market like this one is important for the community and she loves meeting all the people who stop by.

“It makes us be able to help out each other and then also eat local and organic foods,” Beale said, “everyone is trying to get healthy these days and from eating locally produced and sourced foods you’re just helping out a neighbor.”

Huston Farms is located in Dresden, Ohio and they also sell to groceries in South Zanesville, Newark and Heath. You can take tours of the farm and buy products online so check them out Facebook or their website:

www.huston-farms.com www.shophustonfarms.net (products are available for purchase here) Facebook – @hustonfarmsdresden