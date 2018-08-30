IAAF Council member David Okeyo banned for life

MONACO (AP) — IAAF Council member David Okeyo of Kenya has been banned from track and field for life for his role in diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of sponsorship money from Nike for his and others’ personal use.

Okeyo, who was also secretary general and a vice president of Kenya’s track federation, was found guilty of skimming off the money given to the federation by Nike from as far back as 2004. He was suspended in 2015 and the three-year case was decided at a hearing in January and February.

He was also formally expelled as an IAAF Council member.

The decision was announced by the IAAF ethics board on Wednesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports