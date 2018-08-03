IAAF revokes neutral status of Russian high jumper Lysenko

MONACO (AP) — The IAAF revoked the neutral status of Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko on Friday, preventing the world indoor champion from competing in the European Championships in Berlin next week.

The IAAF doping review board made the decision after its Athletics Integrity Unit provisionally suspended Lysenko for failing to provide his whereabouts and making himself unavailable for out-of-competition doping tests.

As a neutral athlete, Lysenko won the world indoors in March in Birmingham, England, and the silver medal at the 2017 worlds in London.