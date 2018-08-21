Illinois-Football Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS AND PREPS WRITERS:

WELCOME TO 2018 Illinois AP Prep Football Season Poll Voting!

Your window for voting in the preseason poll is Friday, Aug. 17, through Tuesday, Aug. 21. The preseason poll will move on Wednesday, August 22. Regular-season polls will move Tuesdays, with the exception of Labor Day. It will move on Wednesday of that week. How They Fared Advisories will move on AP print and broadcast wires on Sunday or Monday.

All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Illinois are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a website for voting in the poll: http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/ilpoll/

Members can vote each week from 1:00 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday.

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.

If you have not previously voted, please contact AP for a username and password.

For login information or if you have questions contact Catherine Hills, chills@ap.org, or call the Spokane Data Center at 1-800-300-8340.

When voting, please enter the school win-loss record whenever possible. If you see any schools in wrong classification on the website voting drop down list, call or e-mail Catherine Hills (chills@ap.org) or AP Spokane Data Center at apscores@ap.org.

Please send updated email addresses for your voting staffers/football contacts to Steve Tappa, tappa@qconline.com in preparation for weekly panel communication.

A Facebook page containing useful voting information, on teams in each of the eight classes, also is being maintained again each week by Steve.

Catherine Hills

Editorial Assistant

818 W. Riverside

Suite 500

Spokane, WA 99207