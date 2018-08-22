Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

by Associated Press on August 22, 2018 at 4:52 pm

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolPts
1. Lincoln-Way East (8)89
2. Loyola (1)82
3. Maine South59
4. Marist49
(tie)Edwardsville49
6. Homewood-Flossmoor47
7. Glenbard West46
8. Naperville Central20
9. Bolingbrook16
10. Hinsdale Central11

Others receiving votes: Barrington 9, Oswego 8, Stevenson 4, Minooka 3, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A
SchoolPt
1. Batavia (3)81
2. East St. Louis (2)77
3. Nazareth (4)73
4. Lake Zurich (1)70
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel43
6. St. Rita42
7. Lincoln Way West31
8. St. Charles North30
9. Normal Community15
10. Brother Rice14

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 10, Benet 9, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Simeon 5, Moline 4, Hersey 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A
SchoolPts
1. Phillips (6)82
2. Prairie Ridge (1)66
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)64
4. Cary-Grove (1)57
5. Oak Lawn Richards52
6. Lemont41
7. Normal West38
8. Crete-Monee35
9. DeKalb11
10. Willowbrook7

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale South 6, Quincy 5, Providence 3, Belvidere North 2.

Class 5A
SchoolPts
1. Washington (6)81
2. Dunlap (1)72
3. Montini (1)67
4. Hillcrest (1)46
5. St. Laurence45
6. Highland44
7. Sterling39
8. Woodstock Marian37
9. Peoria Central19
10. Antioch14

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 13, Rich Central 10, Decatur MacArthur 8, Richwoods 3, Triad 3, Marion 1, Lakes Community 1.

Class 4A
SchoolPts
1. Rochester (9)99
2. Morris (1)79
3. IC Catholic (2)73
4. Raby59
5. Rockford Boylan47
6. Althoff Catholic45
7. Taylorville39
8. Columbia32
9. Coal City27
10. Herrin25

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 11, Richmond-Burton 10, Johnsburg 8, Dixon 6, Rochelle 6, Wheaton Academy 3, Manteno 1.

Class 3A
SchoolPts
1. Byron (2)70
2. Williamsville (2)64
3. Farmington (1)54
4. Wilmington52
5. Pleasant Plains (1)43
6. Carlinville (1)42
7. Rock Island Alleman36
8. Vandalia34
9. Anna-Jonesboro29
10.Monticello26

Others receiving votes: North Boone 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Greenville 13, Beardstown 12, Tolono Unity 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4.

Class 2A
SchoolPts
1. Maroa-Forsyth (4)84
2. Sterling Newman (5)67
3. Rockridge57
4. Decatur St. Teresa56
5. Orion46
(tie) Knoxville46
7. Downs Tri-Valley34
8. Trenton Wesclin21
9. Illini West (Carthage)17
10. Pana16

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 14, Hamilton West Hancock 8, Auburn 7, Staunton 6, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Clifton Central 3, Chicago (Hope) Academy 3, Mercer County 3, El Paso-Gridley 3.

Class 1A
SchoolPts
1. Lena-Winslow (4)84
2. Tuscola59
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5)50
4. Camp Point Central47
5. Carrollton39
6. Forreston37
7. Princeville34
8. Kewanee (Wethersfield)31
9. Ottawa Marquette30
10. Argenta-Oreana20

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, Dakota 15, Athens 12, Milledgeville 9, Concord (Triopia) 8, Red Hill 3, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 2.

