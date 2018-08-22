Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School Pts 1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 89 2. Loyola (1) 82 3. Maine South 59 4. Marist 49 (tie)Edwardsville 49 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 47 7. Glenbard West 46 8. Naperville Central 20 9. Bolingbrook 16 10. Hinsdale Central 11

Others receiving votes: Barrington 9, Oswego 8, Stevenson 4, Minooka 3, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A School Pt 1. Batavia (3) 81 2. East St. Louis (2) 77 3. Nazareth (4) 73 4. Lake Zurich (1) 70 5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 43 6. St. Rita 42 7. Lincoln Way West 31 8. St. Charles North 30 9. Normal Community 15 10. Brother Rice 14

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 10, Benet 9, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Simeon 5, Moline 4, Hersey 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A School Pts 1. Phillips (6) 82 2. Prairie Ridge (1) 66 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64 4. Cary-Grove (1) 57 5. Oak Lawn Richards 52 6. Lemont 41 7. Normal West 38 8. Crete-Monee 35 9. DeKalb 11 10. Willowbrook 7

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale South 6, Quincy 5, Providence 3, Belvidere North 2.

Class 5A School Pts 1. Washington (6) 81 2. Dunlap (1) 72 3. Montini (1) 67 4. Hillcrest (1) 46 5. St. Laurence 45 6. Highland 44 7. Sterling 39 8. Woodstock Marian 37 9. Peoria Central 19 10. Antioch 14

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 13, Rich Central 10, Decatur MacArthur 8, Richwoods 3, Triad 3, Marion 1, Lakes Community 1.

Class 4A School Pts 1. Rochester (9) 99 2. Morris (1) 79 3. IC Catholic (2) 73 4. Raby 59 5. Rockford Boylan 47 6. Althoff Catholic 45 7. Taylorville 39 8. Columbia 32 9. Coal City 27 10. Herrin 25

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 11, Richmond-Burton 10, Johnsburg 8, Dixon 6, Rochelle 6, Wheaton Academy 3, Manteno 1.

Class 3A School Pts 1. Byron (2) 70 2. Williamsville (2) 64 3. Farmington (1) 54 4. Wilmington 52 5. Pleasant Plains (1) 43 6. Carlinville (1) 42 7. Rock Island Alleman 36 8. Vandalia 34 9. Anna-Jonesboro 29 10.Monticello 26

Others receiving votes: North Boone 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Greenville 13, Beardstown 12, Tolono Unity 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4.

Class 2A School Pts 1. Maroa-Forsyth (4) 84 2. Sterling Newman (5) 67 3. Rockridge 57 4. Decatur St. Teresa 56 5. Orion 46 (tie) Knoxville 46 7. Downs Tri-Valley 34 8. Trenton Wesclin 21 9. Illini West (Carthage) 17 10. Pana 16

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 14, Hamilton West Hancock 8, Auburn 7, Staunton 6, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Clifton Central 3, Chicago (Hope) Academy 3, Mercer County 3, El Paso-Gridley 3.

Class 1A School Pts 1. Lena-Winslow (4) 84 2. Tuscola 59 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5) 50 4. Camp Point Central 47 5. Carrollton 39 6. Forreston 37 7. Princeville 34 8. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 31 9. Ottawa Marquette 30 10. Argenta-Oreana 20

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, Dakota 15, Athens 12, Milledgeville 9, Concord (Triopia) 8, Red Hill 3, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 2.