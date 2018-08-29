Injury accident sends two to the hospital

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, state troopers are investigating a crash on Military Road near Dresden Road. The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to sergeant Jeffrey Jirles, the two-car crash sent two Zanesville residents to the hospital.

72-year-old Constance Broadwater was eastbound on Military Road when 38-year-old Robert Wheeler drove left of center. The two collided just east of Dresden Road and were trapped in their vehicles as a result of the crash.

Both Broadwater and Wheeler were transported to Genesis Hospital by Falls Township EMS. The crash remains under investigation. According to Jirles, the patrol expects to present the case to the Muskingum County prosecutor for charges.