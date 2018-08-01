International League

by Associated Press on August 1, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)6641.617
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5650.528
Pawtucket (Red Sox)4858.45317½
Rochester (Twins)4858.45317½
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4757.45217½
Syracuse (Nationals)4563.41721½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6046.566
Norfolk (Orioles)5850.5373
Gwinnett (Braves)5057.46710½
Charlotte (White Sox)5057.46710½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)5949.546
Columbus (Indians)5651.523
Toledo (Tigers)5651.523
Louisville (Reds)4758.44810½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Pawtucket 2

Norfolk 4, Charlotte 3, 11 innings

Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.

Columbus 10, Indianapolis 9, 12 innings

Lehigh Valley 11, Buffalo 8

Louisville 2, Toledo 0

Rochester 8, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3

Wednesday’s Games

Durham at Gwinnett, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, Game 2, TBD

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 2, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

