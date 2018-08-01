International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|66
|41
|.617
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|56
|50
|.528
|9½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|48
|58
|.453
|17½
|Rochester (Twins)
|48
|58
|.453
|17½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|47
|57
|.452
|17½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|45
|63
|.417
|21½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|60
|46
|.566
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|58
|50
|.537
|3
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|50
|57
|.467
|10½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|50
|57
|.467
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|59
|49
|.546
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|56
|51
|.523
|2½
|Toledo (Tigers)
|56
|51
|.523
|2½
|Louisville (Reds)
|47
|58
|.448
|10½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse 3, Pawtucket 2
Norfolk 4, Charlotte 3, 11 innings
Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.
Columbus 10, Indianapolis 9, 12 innings
Lehigh Valley 11, Buffalo 8
Louisville 2, Toledo 0
Rochester 8, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Durham at Gwinnett, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, Game 2, TBD
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 2, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.