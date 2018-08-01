International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|67
|42
|.615
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|56
|50
|.528
|9½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|48
|58
|.453
|17½
|Rochester (Twins)
|48
|58
|.453
|17½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|48
|58
|.453
|17½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|45
|63
|.417
|21½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|60
|46
|.566
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|58
|50
|.537
|3
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|50
|57
|.467
|10½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|50
|57
|.467
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|60
|49
|.550
|—
|Toledo (Tigers)
|56
|51
|.523
|3
|Columbus (Indians)
|56
|52
|.519
|3½
|Louisville (Reds)
|47
|58
|.448
|11
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.
Lehigh Valley 1, Buffalo 0
Buffalo 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis 5, Columbus 4
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.