International League

by Associated Press on August 4, 2018 at 1:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)6842.618
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5751.52810
Pawtucket (Red Sox)5059.45917½
Rochester (Twins)4960.45018½
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4859.44918½
Syracuse (Nationals)4664.41822
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6146.570
Norfolk (Orioles)5851.5324
Gwinnett (Braves)5157.47210½
Charlotte (White Sox)5058.46311½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)6150.550
Toledo (Tigers)5753.518
Columbus (Indians)5654.509
Louisville (Reds)5058.463

___

Friday’s Games

Durham 6, Charlotte 4

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.

Indianapolis 12, Toledo 7

Gwinnett 5, Norfolk 4

Pawtucket 7, Rochester 4

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Louisville 4, Columbus 0

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1