International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|68
|42
|.618
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|57
|51
|.528
|10
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|50
|59
|.459
|17½
|Rochester (Twins)
|49
|60
|.450
|18½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|48
|59
|.449
|18½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|46
|64
|.418
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|61
|46
|.570
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|58
|51
|.532
|4
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|51
|57
|.472
|10½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|50
|58
|.463
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|61
|50
|.550
|—
|Toledo (Tigers)
|57
|53
|.518
|3½
|Columbus (Indians)
|56
|54
|.509
|4½
|Louisville (Reds)
|50
|58
|.463
|9½
___
|Friday’s Games
Durham 6, Charlotte 4
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.
Indianapolis 12, Toledo 7
Gwinnett 5, Norfolk 4
Pawtucket 7, Rochester 4
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, ppd.
Louisville 4, Columbus 0
|Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.