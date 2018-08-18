International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|74
|49
|.602
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|63
|58
|.521
|10
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|59
|63
|.484
|14½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|57
|64
|.471
|16
|Rochester (Twins)
|55
|67
|.451
|18½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|53
|71
|.427
|21½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|67
|54
|.554
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|64
|57
|.529
|3
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|59
|62
|.488
|8
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|55
|66
|.455
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Indians)
|67
|57
|.540
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|66
|57
|.537
|½
|Toledo (Tigers)
|62
|61
|.504
|4½
|Louisville (Reds)
|53
|68
|.438
|12½
___
|Friday’s Games
Louisville 4, Charlotte 3, 10 innings
Buffalo 8, Gwinnett 0
Pawtucket 5, Durham 3
Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.
Toledo 4, Rochester 1
Columbus 2, Syracuse 0
|Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD
Buffalo at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Rochester at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Durham at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Louisville at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.