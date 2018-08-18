International League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)7449.602
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)6358.52110
Pawtucket (Red Sox)5963.48414½
Buffalo (Blue Jays)5764.47116
Rochester (Twins)5567.45118½
Syracuse (Nationals)5371.42721½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6754.554
Norfolk (Orioles)6457.5293
Gwinnett (Braves)5962.4888
Charlotte (White Sox)5566.45512
West Division
WLPct.GB
Columbus (Indians)6757.540
Indianapolis (Pirates)6657.537½
Toledo (Tigers)6261.504
Louisville (Reds)5368.43812½

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD

Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.

Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Rochester at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Durham at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

