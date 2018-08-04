International League

by Associated Press on August 4, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)6943.616
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5852.52710
Pawtucket (Red Sox)5159.46417
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4960.45018½
Rochester (Twins)4961.44519
Syracuse (Nationals)4765.42022
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6246.574
Norfolk (Orioles)5852.5275
Gwinnett (Braves)5257.47710½
Charlotte (White Sox)5059.45912½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)6250.554
Columbus (Indians)5754.514
Toledo (Tigers)5754.514
Louisville (Reds)5059.45910½

___

Saturday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Buffalo 1

Buffalo 6, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4

Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Lehigh Valley 11, Syracuse 5

Gwinnett 10, Norfolk 6

Pawtucket 8, Rochester 1

Durham 3, Charlotte 2

Indianapolis 2, Toledo 0

Columbus 5, Louisville 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Post Views: 1