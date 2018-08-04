International League

|At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
69
43
.616
—
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
58
52
.527
10
Pawtucket (Red Sox)
51
59
.464
17
Buffalo (Blue Jays)
49
60
.450
18½
Rochester (Twins)
49
61
.445
19
Syracuse (Nationals)
47
65
.420
22
South Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Durham (Rays)
62
46
.574
—
Norfolk (Orioles)
58
52
.527
5
Gwinnett (Braves)
52
57
.477
10½
Charlotte (White Sox)
50
59
.459
12½
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)
62
50
.554
—
Columbus (Indians)
57
54
.514
4½
Toledo (Tigers)
57
54
.514
4½
Louisville (Reds)
50
59
.459
10½
Saturday's Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Buffalo 1
Buffalo 6, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4
Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Lehigh Valley 11, Syracuse 5
Gwinnett 10, Norfolk 6
Pawtucket 8, Rochester 1
Durham 3, Charlotte 2
Indianapolis 2, Toledo 0
Columbus 5, Louisville 4, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 4:05 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled