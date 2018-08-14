International League

August 14, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)7347.608
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)6156.52110½
Pawtucket (Red Sox)5661.47915½
Buffalo (Blue Jays)5463.46217½
Rochester (Twins)5365.44919
Syracuse (Nationals)5169.42522
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6552.556
Norfolk (Orioles)6156.5214
Gwinnett (Braves)5661.4799
Charlotte (White Sox)5463.46211
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)6554.546
Columbus (Indians)6456.533
Toledo (Tigers)6158.5134
Louisville (Reds)5265.44412

___

Monday’s Games

Buffalo 8, Charlotte 7

Lehigh Valley 10, Durham 3

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.

Gwinnett 6, Louisville 0

Norfolk at Pawtucket, ppd.

Columbus 2, Rochester 1

Toledo 1, Syracuse 0

Tuesday’s Games

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD

Norfolk at Pawtucket, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Pawtucket, Game 2, TBD

Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Pawtucket, 12:05 p.m.

Rochester at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

