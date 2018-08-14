International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|73
|47
|.608
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|61
|56
|.521
|10½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|56
|61
|.479
|15½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|54
|63
|.462
|17½
|Rochester (Twins)
|53
|65
|.449
|19
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|51
|69
|.425
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|65
|52
|.556
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|61
|56
|.521
|4
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|56
|61
|.479
|9
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|54
|63
|.462
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|65
|54
|.546
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|64
|56
|.533
|1½
|Toledo (Tigers)
|61
|58
|.513
|4
|Louisville (Reds)
|52
|65
|.444
|12
___
|Monday’s Games
Buffalo 8, Charlotte 7
Lehigh Valley 10, Durham 3
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.
Gwinnett 6, Louisville 0
Norfolk at Pawtucket, ppd.
Columbus 2, Rochester 1
Toledo 1, Syracuse 0
|Tuesday’s Games
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD
Norfolk at Pawtucket, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Pawtucket, Game 2, TBD
Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk at Pawtucket, 12:05 p.m.
Rochester at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.