International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|71
|47
|.602
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|60
|56
|.517
|10
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|55
|61
|.474
|15
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|52
|63
|.452
|17½
|Rochester (Twins)
|52
|64
|.448
|18
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|50
|68
|.424
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|65
|50
|.565
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|61
|55
|.526
|4½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|55
|60
|.478
|10
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|54
|61
|.470
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|65
|53
|.551
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|62
|56
|.525
|3
|Toledo (Tigers)
|60
|57
|.513
|4½
|Louisville (Reds)
|52
|63
|.452
|11½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.