International League

August 12, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)7147.602
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)6056.51710
Pawtucket (Red Sox)5561.47415
Buffalo (Blue Jays)5263.45217½
Rochester (Twins)5264.44818
Syracuse (Nationals)5068.42421
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6550.565
Norfolk (Orioles)6155.526
Gwinnett (Braves)5560.47810
Charlotte (White Sox)5461.47011
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)6553.551
Columbus (Indians)6256.5253
Toledo (Tigers)6057.513
Louisville (Reds)5263.45211½

___

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

