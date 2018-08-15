International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|73
|48
|.603
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|62
|56
|.525
|9½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|57
|62
|.479
|15
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|55
|63
|.466
|16½
|Rochester (Twins)
|54
|65
|.454
|18
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|52
|69
|.430
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|66
|52
|.559
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|62
|57
|.521
|4½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|57
|61
|.483
|9
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|54
|64
|.458
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|65
|55
|.542
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|64
|57
|.529
|1½
|Toledo (Tigers)
|61
|59
|.508
|4
|Louisville (Reds)
|52
|66
|.441
|12
|Tuesday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7, Indianapolis 3
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.
Norfolk 4, Pawtucket 1
Pawtucket 4, Norfolk 0
Buffalo 14, Charlotte 5
Durham 6, Lehigh Valley 5
Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4
Rochester 8, Columbus 0
Syracuse 7, Toledo 6
|Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk at Pawtucket, 12:05 p.m.
Rochester at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD
Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Louisville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Buffalo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.