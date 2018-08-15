International League

by Associated Press on August 15, 2018 at 1:02 am
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)7348.603
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)6256.525
Pawtucket (Red Sox)5762.47915
Buffalo (Blue Jays)5563.46616½
Rochester (Twins)5465.45418
Syracuse (Nationals)5269.43021
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6652.559
Norfolk (Orioles)6257.521
Gwinnett (Braves)5761.4839
Charlotte (White Sox)5464.45812
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)6555.542
Columbus (Indians)6457.529
Toledo (Tigers)6159.5084
Louisville (Reds)5266.44112

___

Tuesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7, Indianapolis 3

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.

Norfolk 4, Pawtucket 1

Pawtucket 4, Norfolk 0

Buffalo 14, Charlotte 5

Durham 6, Lehigh Valley 5

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4

Rochester 8, Columbus 0

Syracuse 7, Toledo 6

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Pawtucket, 12:05 p.m.

Rochester at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD

Buffalo at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Buffalo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

