International League

by Associated Press on August 20, 2018 at 10:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)7551.595
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)6559.5249
Pawtucket (Red Sox)5965.47615
Buffalo (Blue Jays)5865.47215½
Rochester (Twins)5668.45218
Syracuse (Nationals)5571.43720
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6954.561
Norfolk (Orioles)6559.524
Gwinnett (Braves)6063.4889
Charlotte (White Sox)5667.45513
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)6858.540
Columbus (Indians)6759.5321
Toledo (Tigers)6362.504
Louisville (Reds)5469.43912½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pawtucket at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, Game 2, TBD

Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD

Gwinnett at Durham, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, Game 2, TBD

Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

