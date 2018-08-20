International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|75
|51
|.595
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|65
|59
|.524
|9
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|59
|65
|.476
|15
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|58
|65
|.472
|15½
|Rochester (Twins)
|56
|68
|.452
|18
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|55
|71
|.437
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|69
|54
|.561
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|65
|59
|.524
|4½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|60
|63
|.488
|9
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|56
|67
|.455
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|68
|58
|.540
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|67
|59
|.532
|1
|Toledo (Tigers)
|63
|62
|.504
|4½
|Louisville (Reds)
|54
|69
|.439
|12½
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Pawtucket at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, Game 2, TBD
Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD
Gwinnett at Durham, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, Game 2, TBD
Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.