Jim Renacci stops in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A United States Senate Candidate stopped in Zanesville Friday afternoon.

Jim Renacci made a stop at Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl to talk with locals and get to know Zanesville. He said that he wants to make sure everyone voting knows who he is and that they have a choice.

“So my goal is to make sure people get to know me, get to see my background and experience, and then they can make an informed decision in November as to who would be a better representative for them in the United State’s Senate,” said Renacci.

Renacci said he understands what it’s like to start from nothing and that he wants to make sure people have the same opportunity he did, a poor kid able to live the American Dream.