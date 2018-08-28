Job Fair asking for CDL Drivers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers right now.

The Ohio Means Jobs is having a job fair this week and they are specifically reaching out to Class A CDL drivers. The representer of the job fair, Joe Goldsmith, said they hope this fair can bring in new truck drivers for the area.

“Class A Drivers is a very difficult position,” explained Goldsmith. “There’s a shortage in the nation of drivers. So for us and most employers, it’s something we’re always looking for and recruiting for, so it’s a constant need that we‘d be excited to bring on some new people to our team.”

Job Developer, Debbie Greiner, said a lot of employers in the area ask about truck drivers, so there will be almost 30 companies at the job fair. She said to come prepared with a resume, Driver’s License and looking your best.

“It’s to get the job seeker out there to meet multiple employers at one time to have a choice. To get the different diversity of what the employers are looking for, said Greiner.”

The job fair is Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the middle of Colony Square Mall.