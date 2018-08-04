Joey Logano wins Xfinity pole at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Joey Logano has won the Xfinity pole for the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.

Logano led a Penske Racing sweep of the front row with a speed of 122.995 mph around the 2.45-mile natural terrain layout to edge teammate Brad Keselowski as Cup regulars took the top four spots. Kyle Larson was third and AJ Allmendinger fourth.

Xfininity regular Daniel Hemric, sixth in points, will go off fifth.

Rookie Christopher Bell, the points leader who’s seeking a record-tying fourth straight victory in the series, qualified 11th in his first appearance at The Glen.

___

