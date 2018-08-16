Jon Husted visits Trikes by Rodney

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Lieutenant Governor candidate Jon Husted stopped in Zanesville.

The current Secretary of State was visiting for a roundtable event held at Trikes by Rodney where they discussed the Ohio prosperity plan he and Mike DeWine have laid out. Husted said the goal of the plan is to build a more prosperous Ohio.

“This plan combines four elements to create prosperity: Investment, innovation, talent, which means the workforce, multiplied by entrepreneurship,” said Husted.

Husted said another important part of this afternoon’s meeting was to hear from local small businesses about what they need.

“We’re also going to listen to the things that businesses are telling us that they want to see Ohio do a better job of so that we can prepare ourselves for that more prosperous future,” said Husted.

DeWine and Husted will be running against Cordray and Sutton in the November election.