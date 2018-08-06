Jury deliberates in convicted killer resentencing

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberations in a convicted serial killer’s resentencing case in the slaying of two Ohio teens.

The jury began deliberating Monday in Cincinnati after closing arguments from the defense and prosecution in 49-year-old Anthony Kirkland’s case.

Kirkland’s attorney said his client was sexually, physically and mentally abused as a child and asked that jurors spare his life. Hamilton County’s prosecutor said those claims come only from Kirkland and he should receive the death penalty.

Kirkland was sentenced to death in 2010 for the slayings of 14-year-old Casonya Crawford and 13-year-old Esme Kenney. Authorities say he strangled them and burned their bodies.

Ohio’s Supreme Court overturned that sentence last year, citing comments made by the prosecutor at trial.

Kirkland is serving a life sentence for killing two women.