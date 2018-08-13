Karen’s Kountry Kitchen food vendor at fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Fair food is always a must have throughout the week.

Karen’s Kountry Kitchen is highly recommended by fair goers. Owner, Karen Enos, is known for her roast beef, roast pork and noodles. She is from Cambridge and all of her meat is from the local J & K Angus and Meat Processing Farm.

Enos said, “it isn’t greasy and it’s fresh wholesome meat, freshly butchered, freshly cooked and brought in everyday.”

Enos has been in this business since 1985 and had her first stand at the Muskingum County Fair in 1991. She said she grew up at the fair and raised her kids there, so she can’t stay away and this is the perfect way to stay involved.

Enos said, “I showed cattle for 22 years and my kids were in 4-H and once they were out of 4-H, I thought ‘how am I not going to come to the fair?’ So then that’s how I got into the stand business.”

Enos said her favorite part are the kids – they appreciate her being there and she loves doing it. She’ll be there all week, so you can try Karen’s Kountry Kitchen any day.