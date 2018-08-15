ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The annual Kay Garber Memorial Ride will take place on Saturday, August 18th.

Auto Zone along with The Barn and Fink’s Harley Davidson are working together to put on the Poker Run in honor of Kay Garber who lost her life to cancer. Auto Zone’s Dan Weisend said this is their tenth year doing the run and that the money raised will go to the American Cancer Society.

“Part of our culture is to support the community and to support those types of events,” said Weisend. “So we want to support this event, and we’ve done it for a number of years, and again, it goes to a good cause.”

Owner of The Barn Jim Watson said the event is open to all types of vehicles, not just motorcycles. Watson said that driving the rout is optional and that there will be raffles, music, and food at The Barn for those who just want to hang out and support the cause.

“You don’t have to be a motorcycle rider to come down and help support the American Cancer Society and be part of this event,” said Watson. “So it makes it really community friendly.”

Registration opens at 10 A.M. on Saturday with the first bike out at 11 and the winning hand will be announced at 5:30 P.M. For more information, visit The Barn’s Facebook page.