Kenyan marathon runner Samuel Kalalei suspended for EPO

Kenyan marathon runner Samuel Kalaei has tested positive for EPO, another athlete from the East African nation to be suspended for doping.

Kalalei’s positive test was announced Tuesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit and he has been provisionally suspended from all competition. The 23-year-old Kalalei won the Athens Marathon in November.

He is the second Kenyan doping case to be confirmed by the AIU in the last week after former Commonwealth Games 10,000-meter champion Lucy Wangui was suspended for a positive test for morphine.

Another athlete, sprinter Boniface Mweresa, was dropped from the Kenyan team for the recent African championships for allegedly failing a doping test, although Kenyan authorities haven’t released details of that case.

One of Kenya’s top athletes, three-time 1,500-meter world champion Asbel Kiprop, was suspended for a positive test for EPO in February. Kiprop’s case has been referred to a disciplinary tribunal and he faces a four-year ban.