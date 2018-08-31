Kewell joins Notts County for 2nd senior coaching role

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Former Australia international Harry Kewell has taken on his second job in soccer management after being hired as coach of the last-place team in England’s four professional leagues.

Notts County, which is last in the fourth division, announced the arrival of Kewell on Friday.

Kewell’s first senior management role was at Crawley Town, which he guided to a 14th-place finish in the fourth tier last season. The former Liverpool and Leeds winger agreed to a compensation fee with Crawley allowing him to join Notts County.

