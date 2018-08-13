Kroger and Christ’s Table donate to the community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A well known company and local organization are working together to provide for the community this week at fair.

Kroger day is Wednesday at the Muskingum County Fair. You will get free admission into fair if you bring two cans of Kroger vegetables. All of the canned goods donated will go to Christ’s Table. Executive Director, Keely Warden, said this day is coming at the right time because they are all out of canned corn, green beans and peas.

“Typically, what we collect at Kroger day at the fair will last us through October, so we’re hoping for a good day and we’re asking the community to come out and support us,” said Warden.

Head Dairy Clerk at Kroger, Marty King, said Kroger has a food booth at the fair where they offer fresh vegetables and fruit, ice cream and water. All of the proceeds go to 4-H. She said this is just another way Kroger is showing how they are able to help the community by getting people into the fair and donating to Christ’s Table.

“So it’s not just an honor for Kroger, but it’s also a great honor for us to provide for our community service, as far as 4-H and helping the young kids out who work so hard on their projects,” said King.

While corn, green beans and peas are what they are in most need of, they won’t turn away any Kroger brand canned vegetable. You can bring your donations to the fair on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. for free admission.