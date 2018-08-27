Kroger Day at fair provided over 5,000 meals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Kroger Day at the fair provided more meals than they could have expected.

Christ’s Table received almost 5,300 cans of food, which will be able to provide meals up until Thanksgiving. Executive Director, Keely Warden, said last year they only got 2,000 cans, so they are thankful for everyone who helped double that number.

“It was almost double than last year collection through the fair day and that helps us so much,” explained Warden. “It was fun to watch the people come through. It also, a lot of people don’t think about it, but it’s a good community day, it’s a good community service for Kroger.”

Warden said Kroger Day was not only a day to serve the community, but it also provided people the opportunity to feel good about giving back.

“It gives those that we serve that don’t get to take a vacation through the summer an opportunity to take their kids to the fair and it was fun to watch them come in with their cans, they felt like they were giving back and they were also very excited about having a good day at the fair,” Warden said.

Warden said it’s produce time, so they’ll start making salads for the community. If anyone has extra salad dressing available, they would appreciate any donations.