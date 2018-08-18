ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The sun shined bright over the last day of the Muskingum County Fair ton Saturday.

To celebrate the success of this year’s fair, W-H-I-Z’s Keely Lovern spoke to two local girls who spent the week soaking up as much delicious food, rides, and games as they could but of course they didn’t miss their favorite part of the fair.

“Seeing all the animals and stuff because I really like animals, and I just like how they look,” said 8-year-old Kierra Mercer.

10-year-old Addaline Wells said coming to the fair is fun because you get to have the experience of the country and see what it’s like to get dirty and enjoy everything it has to offer.

“Just to experience all the big stuff that’s going around. It just means that the town is growing a lot,” Wells said.

Kierra and Addaline both said they are pretty sad the fair is over for the year, but it’s making them even more excited to come back next year to ride the rides and of course see the animals.