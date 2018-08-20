Licking County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of five individuals.

Licking County Adult Probation and Licking County Municipal Court are actively searching for Bryan Frye, Mark Henderson, Jeromy Miller, Tara Myers and Christy Pane.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any felony. Information leading to the arrest and indictment of a felony suspect could qualify the caller for a reward as determined by the Crime Stoppers’ Board.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization. Reward money comes from private individuals, businesses, and foundations that see Crime Stoppers as an integral tool in the community’s fight against crime. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Licking County Crime Stoppers, Inc., P.O. Box 304, Newark, OH 43058-0304.

In order of picture: Christy Pane, Tara Myers, Jeromy Miller, Mark Henderson, Bryan Frye.