Lighting up Downtown

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Six local groups have come together to light up downtown.

The organizations are providing the resources for decorative LED lights to be added under the Sixth Street and Y-Bridges. CEO of the Muskingum County Community Foundation Brian Wagner said this is an investment they have talked about for a while and that with the recent canal bank clean-up and completion of the Dutro property, it was a good time to start the project.

“To also make an investment into the community to to light these bridges to hopefully light a spark if you will to get people excited about some riverfront development in Muskingum county,” said Wagner.

Wagner said this is the first phase of updating the water front in Zansville. He said they also hope to update and develop the canal bank park but that putting the lights on the bridges would be a good start.

“So there are a few other phases that we would like to do but we felt that this was a great way of sort of start the process by getting these visible lights on the bridges, under the bridges to sort of light up the community,” said Wagner.

Wagner said weather permitting, construction on the lights could begin in the new few weeks and that most of the work will be done at night to limit traffic issues.