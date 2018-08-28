Two school districts and the Muskingum County Library System will receive a portion of $240,000 in funding from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for Ohio.

The foundation announced Tuesday that $126,990 has been donated to Zanesville City Schools while the Muskingum County Library System will see $7,578. Coshocton Elementary School was awarded $3,000.

These youth literacy grants will provide financial funding for teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year throughout the 44 states Dollar General serves.

Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to organizations located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center. Grant applications for the 2019 youth, summer, family and adult literacy programs will be available on January 2, 2019.