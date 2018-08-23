Liverpool’s American owners open to minority investment

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool says it is not for sale but the American owners remain open to minority investment.

The Premier League club was responding to the Daily Mail newspaper reporting that a relative of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour was exploring a takeover in the last year that valued Liverpool at 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

The pursuit of Liverpool did not progress.

The 18-time English champions were bought in 2010 by the Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox.

Liverpool says “FSG have been clear and consistent in their stance that the club is not for sale.”

In a statement, the club adds that the ownership “would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific market places and in-line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.”

Liverpool reached its first Champions League final in 11 years in May but lost to Real Madrid. The club was England’s biggest spender ahead of the new season with a net transfer outlay of around $200 million.