Local car salesman celebrates retirement after nearly 50 years

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Nearly 50 years of passion, kindness and of course, cars.

Larry Good celebrated his retirement car sales at the Jeff Drennen GM Superstore Saturday surrounded by friends and family. Good found a passion for cars at a young age and as he heads into the next chapter of his life he is full of touching stories that emphasize his love for this business.

“Well I enjoy the car I enjoy the people and I think finding the right car…some people don’t know they might have the money and the job and that’s important but you as a salesman, you can help them find the right car for their money,” Good said.

Good said it was always important to him to follow up with customers and be a friend to them because you never know how you can really help someone and his advice for young salesmen is pretty simple.

“You can’t count the sale complete until you see the car or the lights go down the street. That’s the most important thing to me the customer excited and pleased inside that car and it’s going down the street,” Good said. “You really believe in what you’re doing, believe in what you’re selling and then pass that on that you’re helping them make a decision.”

Senator Troy Balderson also reached out to Good to congratulate him on his retirement and wished him happiness and fulfillment. Good also wants to thank his wife for all her years of dedication to what he loved to do.