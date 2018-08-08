Local drug busts resulted in over $150,000 of drugs and cash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local law enforcement conducted a series of drug busts that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and money.

On Tuesday morning, August 7th, the Muskingum County Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a total of seven search warrants in Muskingum and Licking County, including six residents and one business, Redline Performance and Motorcycle Sales. Authorities seized over $150,000 worth of drugs, $60,000 cash, along with eight vehicles, twelve motorcycles and six firearms.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said, “these are the cases that we sit back and it shows the dedication and the hard work of our people and this is the kind of product that we get to take off the street to keep from falling into people’s hands and that’s what we try to do.”

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges on eight individuals, six of which they already have in custody – Kenley R. Body, Stacey Stephens, Kenley R. Body Jr., Erick L. Crews, Monte E. Smith and James N. Norris. They are facing felony drug charges, including trafficking in drugs with a major drug offender specification. Authorities are still searching for two suspects, Chad Bocook and Jamie Mayle.

Zanesville Police Chief, Tony Coury, said, “we’ll continue to investigate and the guys and girls that we have investigating these crimes are taking time away from their family – hundreds of hours to make sure that the streets of Muskingum County and the city of Zanesville are safe.”

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Zanesville Police Department or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.