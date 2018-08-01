Local woman helping the community get their voices heard

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local woman has been a listening ear for Muskingum County during the 12th Congressional race.

Nancy Harvey is a volunteer with the Democratic party who started a survey at the Farmer’s Market to see what issues Muskingum County is most concerned with throughout the race. She got around 250 responses and said the number one issue is healthcare, with jobs and education following.

“And by volunteering, I’m in a position where I can hear what the people are saying,” explained Harvey. “I can pass that up the chain and it’s actually a huge privilege for me to be able to do that.”

Harvey said she takes this information and sends it to the candidates to inform them of what people in Muskingum County are talking about. She said she feels very rewarded to be able to help the community get their voices heard.

“It makes you really see the community from a different point of view because we all are working for a better Muskingum County and a better America really,” said Harvey.

This survey won’t stop when the 12th Congressional race concludes – Harvey will be continuing with the survey until November when the next election comes around.