Major League Soccer

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
New York1764555026
Atlanta United FC1646545530
New York City FC1466484934
Columbus1187403333
Philadelphia12113393739
Montreal10143333445
New England7108293841
D.C. United7116273942
Toronto FC7136274348
Chicago6156243752
Orlando City7162233859
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
FC Dallas1367464335
Sporting Kansas City1366454730
Los Angeles FC1277435040
Real Salt Lake12105414244
Portland1177403735
Seattle1195383226
LA Galaxy1098384948
Vancouver1097374351
Minnesota United9152293852
Houston7127284138
Colorado6146243148
San Jose4148204050

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 29

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Saturday, September 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 5

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

