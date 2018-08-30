Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York 17 6 4 55 50 26 Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30 New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34 Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33 Philadelphia 12 11 3 39 37 39 Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45 New England 7 10 8 29 38 41 D.C. United 7 11 6 27 39 42 Toronto FC 7 13 6 27 43 48 Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52 Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 13 6 7 46 43 35 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30 Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40 Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44 Portland 11 7 7 40 37 35 Seattle 11 9 5 38 32 26 LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48 Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51 Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52 Houston 7 12 7 28 41 38 Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48 San Jose 4 14 8 20 40 50

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 29

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Saturday, September 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 5

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.