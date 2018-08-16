Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on August 16, 2018 at 12:07 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC1446485028
New York1562474523
New York City FC1455474831
Columbus1176393129
Philadelphia9113303239
Montreal9133303141
New England788293838
D.C. United696243739
Orlando City7152233757
Toronto FC6125233944
Chicago6145233549
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
FC Dallas1256423730
Sporting Kansas City1166394230
Los Angeles FC1176394739
LA Galaxy1087374842
Portland1057373531
Real Salt Lake10105353443
Vancouver996333847
Seattle995322626
Minnesota United9132293848
Houston7106273934
Colorado6126243140
San Jose3137163343

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, August 15

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, August 18

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

