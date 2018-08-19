Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on August 19, 2018 at 12:49 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
New York1563484725
Atlanta United FC1446485028
New York City FC1465474833
Columbus1176393129
Philadelphia10113333439
Montreal10133333342
New England788293838
D.C. United696243739
Toronto FC6126244045
Orlando City7152233757
Chicago6155233651
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
FC Dallas1356453930
Sporting Kansas City1266424530
Los Angeles FC1176394739
Real Salt Lake11105383644
LA Galaxy1097374847
Portland1067373534
Seattle1095353126
Vancouver997344049
Minnesota United9142293850
Houston7116274036
Colorado6126243140
San Jose3138173444

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, August 15

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, August 18

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Montreal 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

