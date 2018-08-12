Man of La Mancha played at the Renner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Renner, Home of Zane Trace Players presented a play this weekend based on a famous book.

Man of La Mancha is described as a story within a story. Director, Rich Tolliver, said there are a lot of life lessons that are taught throughout the play.

“All the things that are going on in the world where there’s so much heavy drama and it’s very oppressive, I wanted to do a story that had hope at the end,” said Tolliver.

The cast is made up of 30 local members who auditioned for the play. The preparation has been an almost three month long process, but Tolliver said he couldn’t have a better cast.

“The chemistry between the people in the whole show is amazing,” explained Tolliver. “They are engaged, they’re reacting off of each other, they’re listening and it’s just some beautiful pictures.”

If you didn’t get the chance to come out this weekend, they are showing Man of La Mancha again next weekend, Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. To purchase your ticket, you can visit their website at zanetraceplayers.org.