Mayor Jeff Tilton announces new Public Safety Director

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The city of Zanesville is welcoming a new Public Safety Director.

After two and a half months of reading resumes and doing interviews, Mayor Jeff Tilton said he is proud to announce that the position has been filled by Keane Toney from Barta, Ohio. Mayor Tilton said after he spoke with Toney during his interview, he feels confident that he will be a good fit for Zanesville.

“It was just his qualifications – he’s had different areas of public safety that he’s worked in and he teaches a class in public safety right now,” explained Mayor Tilton.

Mayor Tilton said the former Public Safety Director, Fred Buck, will be passing on some of his knowledge from the job as he trains Toney during his first couple weeks.

“He will be in charge of fire, police, code enforcement, traffic signal and building maintenance,” said Mayor Tilton. “I think he’ll do great things for the city of Zanesville.”

Toney’s first day is August 20th. Mayor Tilton would like to thank everyone who took the time to send in resumes and interview for the position.