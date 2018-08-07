McHugh Dealership presented a check to Eastside Community Ministry

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A large check was presented to Eastside Community Ministry to help out with Tools for School.

McHugh Dealership donated $50 for every car they sold in the month of July to go towards packing book bags for students in Muskingum County. President Tim McHugh said they’ve been doing this for the past six years.

“It’s something in our family and our dealership saw that we really wanted to be involved in,” said McHugh. “To make sure that kids start off the school year with all of the things that they need and they’re not lacking in pencils or you know, just the little things that we take for granted.”

McHugh was able to raise $5,550 and two people matched his donation – one being Kevin Martin and the only wishes to remain anonymous. Executive Director of Eastside Community Ministry, Jamie Trout, said she is speechless.

“I can’t put into words what it means to me, but what it means to the children,” said Trout. “I wish that I could bottle that up and show everyone the excited faces that get the book bags and get to run out knowing that they have everything they need for school.”

Trout said 1,037 backpacks have already been packed and they will continue to keep packing right up until school starts. She would like to thank the community and all of the volunteers that have stepped up and supported them each year to make this possible.