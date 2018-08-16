Miss Ohio stops in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Miss Ohio is gearing up for the Miss America pageant

but before she heads to Atlantic city, Cambridge native Matti-Lynn Chrisman is holding a Princess Pancake fundraiser at Christ United Methodist Church in Cambridge. She said it will be a time for children to come and eat, play some games, and meet other title holders from Miss Ohio.

“The money will go toward the Children Miracle Network Hospitals, and it will stay local,” said Chrisman. “So the closest one to us is Nationwide Children in Columbus. So the money will go to them.”

After Saturday, Chrisman said it will be time to travel to Atlantic City for Miss America. She said that she is very excited, but that the whole process has been a bit overwhelming.

“It’s a lot more than I realized it was but it’s defiantly very exciting, very fun,” said Chrisman. “I have no idea how I would do it if I didn’t have a huge support system.”

Chrisman said that she is excited to compete in Miss America and that the competition has become much more about inner beauty than what is seen on the surface.