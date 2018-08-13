Missing juvenile from Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing/runaway juvenile named Randi Marie Garth from the Buena Vista Circle Zanesville, Ohio area. According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Randi was reported missing on Thursday August 9th 2018 by her legal guardian.

Randi is 17 years old, African American female, height 5’08,” weight 140, hair brown, eyes brown. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she was discovered missing nor whom she is with. If there is any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (740) 455-7134.