Morales hits two home runs as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales homered twice, Marco Estrada pitched 5 1/3 innings to win his second straight start and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Baltimore 5-3 on Monday night, improving to 8-0 at home against the Orioles.

Morales hit a one-out solo homer in the fourth, then added a three-run drive in the fifth — both off Baltimore right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-11) — for his 22nd career multihomer game.

Renato Nunez replied with a solo home run for the struggling Orioles, who have lost nine of their past 11.

Estrada (7-9) allowed three runs and seven hits, improving to 9-2 in 18 career games against Baltimore.

Ryan Tepera got four outs and Jaime Garcia struck out the only batter he faced. Tyler Clippard worked the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his 16th save in 16 opportunities.

Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 11 meetings with Baltimore this season.

On Sunday, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons publicly berated Pillar in the dugout after Pillar ended the sixth inning by getting thrown out attempting to steal third. Toronto trailed the New York Yankees 6-2 at the time.

Cashner allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings to remain winless in four starts against Toronto this season.

Craig Gentry had three hits for the Orioles, while Chris Davis hit a sacrifice fly.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Before the game, Orioles OF Adam Jones tweeted a welcome message to new Blue Jays C Danny Jansen, who was promoted from Triple-A on Aug. 12. The two first met in 2004 when Jones played for the Class-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and lived with 9-year-old Jansen and his family in nearby Appleton.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore put DH Mark Trumbo (right knee) on the 10-day DL and recalled OF John Andeoli from Triple-A Norfolk. … Jones was reinstated from the bereavement list and returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games. He went 0 for 3 with a walk.

Blue Jays: Toronto reinstated C Luke Maile from the paternity list and optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Triple-A Buffalo. … RHP Aaron Sanchez (right index finger) allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first rehab start at Double-A New Hampshire and third overall. Sanchez threw 86 pitches, 42 for strikes. He could rejoin the Blue Jays this weekend to start against Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (7-11, 4.99) faces Blue Jays RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-6, 5.13) on Tuesday night. Bundy is 0-2 with an 8.27 ERA in three August starts. Gaviglio is 0-6 with a 5.75 ERA in 16 starts since his most recent win, May 25 at Philadelphia.

___

