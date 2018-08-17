Morales scores twice as Levante wins 3-0 at Real Betis

MADRID (AP) — Jose Luis Morales scored twice as Levante won 3-0 at Real Betis in the opening round of the Spanish league on Friday.

Levante’s 4-4-2 formation worked to clinical effect as his strike partner Roger Marti gave Levante the lead close to halftime, tapping in after right midfielder Jason cut through the Betis defense.

Morales doubled the lead in the 54th minute, eluding four defenders before beating goalkeeper Pau Lopez with a fine finish, and then sealed the win five minutes into injury time following a Levante counterattack.

Earlier Friday, promoted Real Valladolid drew 0-0 at Girona.

Defending champion Barcelona hosts Alaves on Saturday, while Real Madrid’s first game since selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian champion Juventus is at home to Getafe on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid is at Valencia on Monday.