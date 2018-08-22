Morgan County Fatal Accident Investigated

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident. It happened on State Route 60 at State Route 37. Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a pickup truck was traveling north on 60 and slowing in traffic, abruptly went left of center striking a southbound vehicle. Witnesses say it then continued westbound and struck a metal light pole, shearing it off at the ground, over a grassy embankment and into the Muskingum River. The driver of the truck was killed in the accident. Sheriff McGrath says the accident appears to have been the result of a health issue. No other details have been released in the Monday morning accident.