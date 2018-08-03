Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–Health officials in Guernsey County announced they received notification from the Ohio Department of Health that two pools of mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Officials at the Cambridge Guernsey County Health Department said the positive pools were located on Indian Lake Road in Byesville and Bennett Avenue in Cambridge.

Two other locations where traps are located have not tested positive to date. These locations are on Lashley Road in Senecaville and East Street in Lore City.

The Cambridge Guernsey County Health Department applied larvacide briquettes at the positive locations on July 31, after receiving the notification from ODH.

The Health Department encourages the community to use EPA registered insect repellent and follow the label instructions; wear long sleeves and long pants when outside, especially between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active; and to eliminate standing water in your yard where mosquitoes can breed.