Muskingum County Dog Warden adoption event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you’re on the market for a new dog, you’ll want to visit the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center this weekend.

They’re having an adoption event on Saturday. A local family is helping with the adoption fees for the dogs there and at the Animal Shelter. Deputy Dog Warden, Bryan Catlin wants to remind the public that they have a lot of dogs ready to find their forever home.

“We deal with so many unsuccessful stories as it is, so we don’t want to adopt a dog to you and then two or three weeks later, have to come and take it from a bad situation,” said Catlin. “We just want everybody to come out and look at our dogs and hopefully they can find a family member and a dog to find a forever home.”

Catlin said they are close to having a full shelter. They currently have 42 dogs in their facility and they only house 52. He hopes having an adoption event like this will make room for new dogs that are needing to be rescued.

“We’re going to have as many volunteers here as possible,” Catlin said. “If you do have a dog, we ask that you do bring your dog with you because we are going to be doing meet and greets.”

Catlin said it is approved adoption only – if the volunteers and employees don’t feel comfortable with the fit, then they won’t approve it. The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and he invites anyone looking for a new addition to come out and meet their dogs.